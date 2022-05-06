From Picking the Right Clothes to Staying Hydrated, Workout Tips During Summer

Be it any season, exercising is a must when it comes to staying healthy and fit. While in winters, doing physical activities does not look like much of a hassle due to good weather, summers definitely serve as a challenge. During summers, due to the extreme heat, our body loses a lot of nutrients which might make our bodies weak. Also, working out during summers is a tough task as due to excessive sweating, we feel more exhausted than in any other season.

So, in case you are hitting the gym in summer, you should keep a few things in mind to keep your body energetic and fit.

1.Choose right clothes

Clothes play an important role in exercising. One should opt for clothes that are comfortable, airy and gives enough space for body sweat to release properly. Try to go for loose clothes and light fabric to feel cool and composed during the workout session.

2.Stay hydrated

During summers, one loses extra moisture from the body due to excessive sweating. In that case, you feel exhausted much earlier. It is important to keep drinking water or healthy drinks during workouts to keep the water level intact. However, try to choose drinks that are light like watermelon juice, and lemonade. Avoid having a lot of protein shakes instead drink coconut water as it keeps the electrolytes in balance.

3.Reduce the time

It is always better to reduce the time of your workout in the summer. If you usually exercise for an hour, try to reduce it by 15 to 30 minutes. This is because in the rising temperature our body can’t take too much strain. So, it is better to keep an eye on your diet and cut down on gym timings.

4.Always start with a warm-up

In case to save time and energy, if you skip warm-up sessions, you are on the wrong path. Warming up is necessary to keep your heart healthy. When you start intense exercising suddenly, it puts pressure on your heart as the temperature of the body suddenly rises. So, it is always advisable to first warm up the body and then switch to a regular workout.

