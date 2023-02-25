Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. In recent years, she has given many superhit films to the Indian cinema. The actress is getting a lot of praise for her on-screen performance in the movie Pathaan. Her fans are also praising her for the intense fitness and stunning body she has maintained. Deepika Padukone is one of those actresses who openly talk about her diet and fitness regime. She gives importance to a disciplined life and follows a strict regime, along with eating healthy.

Daily pilates workout

According to the Times Of India, Deepika Padukone regularly works out and uses different techniques for this. One of these is the Pilates workout. Deepika engages in Pilates regularly for strengthening. This method enhances body balancing and core strength of the muscles.

Never skips her meals

Deepika Padukone likes to eat her favourite foods and does not have a perfect diet plan. She includes minimum carbs and fats in her diet. People have seen her eating low-carb and low-fat food such as mixed salads, which she also enjoys a lot. Deepika always makes sure not to skip her meals.

A balanced diet is the main mantra

The secret of Deepika Padukone’s fitness and perfect body is her balanced diet plan. She consumes a sufficient amount of food rich in vitamins, proteins, and fibre in her breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals.

Warmup before workout

Deepika engages in light running, skipping, and brisk walking before her workout session. She never misses her warm-up exercises. By following this, her body gets ready for a high-intensity workout.

Stretching is necessary

Not only this, but after finishing her heavy workout routine, Deepika performs stretching exercises at the end. Quadriceps stretch, band stretch, knee-to-chest stretch, child’s pose, and side lunges are some of the stretching exercises she swears by.

Kickboxing

Deepika explores different types of workouts. She also includes kickboxing in her fitness routine. She even likes to listen to music during her workout session. She also likes swimming, playing badminton, and dancing.

