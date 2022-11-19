From Poha To Boiled Eggs, 5 Nutritious Yet Tasty Snacks For Pregnant Women

The sheer bliss of bringing a new life into this world is a feeling only a mom-to-be can best understand. With preparations like baby showers beginning in full swing, pregnant women need to pay special attention to their diet during this 9-month-long journey. Instead of eating nutritious meals, filled with protein, folic acid, iodine, and iron, a lot of pregnant women often fall prey to the craving for sweets, desserts, junk and high-carb foods, which are not good for their health.

To curb these pregnancy-induced cravings, there are certain snack alternatives that pregnant women can happily munch on. They are as follows:

Poha

Poha, which is popularly called flattened rice, may be transformed into a healthy snack by adding chopped vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, onions, beans, or roasted peanuts to it. You can even add a dash of lime juice to the dish for flavour and also because it contains the goodness of vitamin C.

Wholewheat sandwiches

Sandwiches are always a go-to solution whenever you feel those hunger pangs. Add layers of tomatoes, lettuce, and a slice of cheese as you top it off with some ketchup and black pepper, making for a delicious snack. You can also add some boiled chicken to your sandwich for extra taste.

Boiled eggs

Boiled eggs are a fantastic snack for any time of the day. These will give you immediate satiation for your appetite, as well as the much-needed energy and nutrients. Besides being a great source of protein, they also have a nutritious ingredient called choline that helps the baby’s brain development. If you are not fond of boiled eggs, then you can also enjoy a plate of scrambled or fried eggs.

Nutty snack

Nuts are the perfect choice if you’re looking for something convenient and crunchy. You can choose from a variety of nuts, such as almonds, cashew, pistachio, or walnut. Protein, fibre, good fats, and minerals are found in abundance in nuts. They are crucial during pregnancy because they contain minerals that aid in the muscle recovery of the mother and enable the child’s brain development.

Yoghurt smoothie

A yoghurt smoothie is an excellent option if you’re in the mood for something cold and refreshing. These are quite easy to prepare, and you may experiment with various flavours based on your cravings. Yoghurt smoothies are also very nutritious because this beverage contains a lot of calcium, necessary for the development of the baby’s bones and teeth. Additionally, it is a rich source of protein, which further promotes an infant’s overall growth.

