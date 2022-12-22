From Prague to Berlin, Top Destinations Around to Visit in Winter

Winter is the season to indulge in a sipping hot cup of coffee or tea and devouring steaming hot cuisines. Additionally, people who love to travel often choose the winter months to pack up their bags and embark on a trip to the snowy mountain ranges. Travelling in winter is a different ball game altogether.

Nothing matches the feeling of exploring the snow-laden destinations, dotted with snow-capped peaks, frozen lakes, clear blue skies, and relishing the soft rays of the sun. If you also plan on going on a trip during the winter months, then you should add these five amazing places to your bucket list.

Prague:

To keep it precise, Prague can be called a land of fairytales encircled with magnificent peaks and winding alleyways made of pebble stones. Comparatively uncrowded during the winter, the beautiful city of the Czech Republic gets covered in a blanket of snow, during the offbeat season. The exquisite architecture of the city with its intricately-decorated towers and Romanesque vaults is one of the most picturesque regions in the place. In the city centre, gas street lighting has been rebuilt, giving evenings a lovely glow. The local cafes are great for escaping the icy weather.

Salzburg

Salzburg is the ideal winter getaway with its festive markets and soothing chimes of carols. In the shadow of Salzburg’s Hohensalzburg fortress, there exists the city’s main market, but the one in Mirabell Square is particularly famous among foodies who come to relish the local cuisines of the area including the halusky which are nothing but pieces of melt-in-your-mouth dumplings combined with hot and fried bacon.

Amsterdam:

The best time to visit places like the Rijksmuseum or the Anne Frank House is during the winter when Amsterdam’s museums are substantially devoid of the hustle and bustle. The Royal Carré Theatre was initially constructed more than 130 years ago to house a circus. If you bring kids along with you, they would love the amazing performances. You can also enjoy the serene snowfall here.

Edinburgh:

Edinburgh is a gorgeous city to visit all year round thanks to its cobblestone streets, stunning castles, and picturesque public gardens. However, the place truly unravels its charm in winter. In the shadow of the castle, Princes Street Gardens is converted into a winter wonderland, complete with an ice skating rink, a colossal Christmas tree, and a Ferris wheel. A great place for a winter walk is Arthur’s Seat, which lies on the outskirts of the city and offers unparalleled vistas.

Berlin:

Berlin is humming with several interesting activities in winter, from its exotic ice skating rinks and captivating slopes to outdoor concerts and vibrant markets. The lovely Christmas garden at the Botanischer Garten is a famous tourist spot. The place is illuminated from the late months of November until the early months of January. When in Berlin, you must not forget to drop in at the two-story Kathe Wohlfahrt Christmas store on Kurfuerstendamm, which sells pretty furniture and stationery like candles to tree ornaments.

