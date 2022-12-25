From Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood-Inspired Christmas Party Outfits To Bookmark For This Season

December is the month of excitement as it is the month of Christmas. The festival is here and everyone is excited to celebrate it with utmost pomp and fervour. Christmas is synonymous with gifts, gathering for a feast, and eating desserts, all while dressed in fashionable Christmas-themed outfits. If you have a party to attend and are still feeling clueless about what to wear, you can seek inspiration from our Bollywood divas, and you can end up being the best-dressed person in the room. Here are some Christmas-themed outfits you can bookmark-

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sported a red strapless dress with floral prints on it. The dress features a plunging neckline, a bustier fit, and a short skirt length. She paired the dress with a matching oversized tuxedo-style jacket and opted for red pumps. You can opt for a short coat and opt for thigh-high boots if the weather is too nippy for you.

Kriti Sanon

If maroon is your choice of colour, then you can absolutely rock the party and look stunning, just like Kriti Sanon. She opted for a figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. She opted for red strappy heels to complete her look. You can also opt for white boots to break the monotony.

Ananya Panday

You can keep it fun and casual, and instead of opting for a red ensemble, you can incorporate the colour into your outfit. Take a look at Ananya Panday’s outfit. She wore red denim and added an element of fun with a multi-coloured sleeveless top and white sneakers.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina opted for a bright red midi gown with a square neck. The gown featured a figure-hugging fit near the torso. And she paired the stunning dress with nude heels.

Priyanka Chopra

Here’s another ideal red outfit to vibe. Priyanka wore a stylish red blazer suit with a matching belt and looked glamorous in it. It’s a perfect winter outfit that you can sport for your Christmas party.

