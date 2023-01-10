From Pumpkin To Flax, Seeds That Can Help You In PCOS

PCOS, commonly known as polycystic ovary syndrome, is a hormonal imbalance in menstrual women. The main factor contributing to the onset of PCOS is an unnatural increase in male hormones. At the same time, the primary indicator of PCOS is irregular menstruation. Multiple disorders are brought on by this endocrine dysfunction. For instance, PCOS can cause metabolic conditions including diabetes, obesity, and cancer, among other serious health issues.

A 2018 study by the National Library of Medicine, USA, highlights that PCOS must be treated with foods high in vitamins and minerals like zinc, magnesium, selenium, and copper. Women with PCOS should eat a lot of the superfood groupings of nuts and seeds as they are rich in essential nutrients including Omega-3 fats, vitamin E, and other minerals. These nuts and seeds can help control hormonal activity and weight fluctuations.

Pumpkin Seeds

Vitamin A, vitamin B, magnesium, copper, zinc, and iron are among the vitamins and minerals that are abundant in pumpkin seeds. Additionally, they are rich in proteins and healthy fats including monounsaturated fats; these nutrients support hormone balancing.

Flax seeds

A variety of vitamins and minerals necessary for a healthy reproductive system can be found in flaxseeds. They are also especially high in antioxidants. According to research published in 2018 by the National Library of Medicine, flax seeds’ omega-3 fatty acids balance estrogen production. When estrogen levels are higher than necessary, the menstrual cycle cannot function normally.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a good source of calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc. These mostly regulate the emotional swings that take place throughout menstruation. Uncontrollable mood fluctuations happen more frequently in people with PCOS than in non-PCOS individuals.

Sesame seeds

Calcium, magnesium, and zinc are all abundant in sesame seeds. Additionally, it contains vitamin E, which is crucial for fertility. According to the research, these vitamins and minerals increase progesterone secretion to control hormone imbalance.

