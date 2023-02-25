To keep our skin healthy and nourished, we adopt various ways like using expensive products for our skincare regime. Some opt for home remedies to improve their skin’s health. Ghee is also one of them. Consuming desi ghee has its benefits. But did you know that applying ghee directly on your face could provide your skin with a natural glow?

Desi ghee has been used for years in Ayurveda for the treatment of several diseases. By using it, many skin problems can also be treated. Omega-3 fatty acids, butyric acid, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K are found in abundance in desi ghee, which is very important for healthy skin. Ghee helps to protect our skin from the damage of free radicals and heals our skin faster. So, let us know what are the important benefits of using desi ghee on our skin.

Removes dryness

According to Healthline, vitamin A and omega 3 fatty acids present in ghee naturally hydrate the skin and deeply moisturize it, which helps to make the skin smooth and soft and ends the problem of dryness of the skin.

Removes pigmentation

Ghee increases the collagen production of the skin, which helps to increase the brightness of the skin as well as reduces the problem of pigmentation. The antioxidant properties found in it reduce oxidative stress, which also removes pigmentation spots.

Prevents wrinkles

Desi ghee contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce wrinkles and fine lines. It boosts collagen, which resists the appearance of wrinkles.

Increases glow on the face

If you massage your face daily with desi ghee, then blood circulation increases and it brings a glow to the skin. It makes your skin soft as well.

How to use desi ghee on the face

Before going to sleep at night wash your face and then take some desi ghee in your hand. Now, rub it with both hands and apply it on your face. Massage the face with light hands for a few minutes and leave it like this overnight. Wash your face in the morning. Following this method for 2-3 weeks, you will see amazing results on your face, your skin will become smooth, soft, and glowing.

