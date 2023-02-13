If slaking your wanderlust and quenching the thirst for adventure are your primary goals for a vacation, then look nowhere else but Madhya Pradesh. Tucked away in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh is well known among both domestic and foreign tourists boasting a rich cultural and natural legacy. Even without its historic sites, temples, or mouth watering street food, Madhya Pradesh has plenty to offer in terms of ideal terrains that will lure thrill-seekers to the picturesque destination.

From emerald green paths for bicycling to forested valleys for hiking, gushing rivers for rafting, and large lakes for boating, Madhya Pradesh has it all. Here is a list of five top adventure activity sports that are a must-try in this region.

River rafting - Betwa River:

If it is the adrenaline rush that you seek while on a trip then plunging into the exhilarating ride of river rafting is what you need. The Betwa River, which flows through Orchha, is the best spot for the sport. The Betwa River’s scenic surroundings of emerald-green forests will keep you enthralled as you raft through its tumultuous currents and experience a dose of excitement and thrill.

Trekking - Pachmarhi

Madhya Pradesh houses several magnificent hiking trails that are ideal for trekking, ranging from lush woods to steep rocky terrains and forested valleys. From simple strolls in nature to strenuous hiking ones, you will find activities that match your bucket list. These pathways will lead you through densely-covered jungles, mighty rivers, and breathtaking waterfalls as you set out on your quest to explore the unknown.

Rock climbing - Pachmarhi

Rock climbing is another popular adventure activity for thrill-seekers in Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi. You can push your limits by climbing up the steep terrains of the Satpura Range, giving you a memorable experience to cherish for a lifetime. Upon achieving the feat of endurance, enjoy the stunning vistas from atop the hills as a form of reward for your arduous journey.

Paragliding - Pachmarhi

The stunning hills of Pachmarhi welcome you with the amazing experience of parasailing and paragliding - two of the most popular adventure sports in the region. The spectacular panoramas of the verdant landscapes of this charming hill station which you get to see while sailing in the air like a bird are what make the fun of parasailing and paragliding in Pachmarhi more invigorating.

Camping - Betwa, Narmada river

Say no to monotony as you engage in an outdoor adventure like camping in Madhya Pradesh, which enables you to enjoy nature’s tranquillity in its most unadulterated state. Adventurers can enjoy the excitement of jungle camping in Madhya Pradesh, which is blessed with valleys and hills covered in vegetation. The banks of picturesque rivers like the Betwa and Narmada provide the ideal setting to set up your tent and spend the night in a natural setting beneath a starry sky.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here