From Saif Ali Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Celebrities Who are Avid Readers

“A room without books is like a body without a soul.” This quote by Roman statesman Marcus Tullius is highly relevant to this date. A well read and a knowledgeable mind is loved by everyone. Our beloved celebrities are also into reading a lot. Their performance probably gets a boost from this habit. Let’s take a look at several popular figures who are known for their love for books.

Saif Ali Khan

Besides being a good actor, the handsome Nawab of Pataudi is also a bookworm. Here is a photo of him deeply absorbed in reading a book. Kareena had shared the picture in March 2020, with a cute caption. “Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week… While I Instagram,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor

The actress always remains a step ahead when it comes to fashion sense. She is also a great book lover. Sonam prefers reading on Science and History. In an interview. Sonam declared her love for books, and said she is very passionate about reading.

Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy, who is going to be seen in the film Brahmastra, loves to read. The diva’s Instagram album features several books on different subjects. She had posted multiple pictures of reading Jay Shetty’s Think Like a Monk.

Anurag Kashyap

Not just a film geek, Anurag Kashyap is also a great lover of books. It is no surprise that the Gangs of Wasseypur director likes to read cinema-related material. He has finished To Kill A Mockingbird and Shoot the Piano Player, The Postman Always Rings Twice, and Double Indemnity.

Barack Obama

The former US President shares his annual list of favourite books every year. Barack Obama proves the statement ‘Today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders’ right. Some of his picks are Matrix by Lauren Groff, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton, and The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

