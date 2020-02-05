From Sea Moss Smoothies to Vegan Tacos, Here's What Kim Kardashian Eats

With more and more celebrities turning towards a plant-based diet, fans are often intrigued as to what their favourite personalities are actually having. In a recent Twitter interaction with fans, Kim Kardashian opened up about what she likes eating. Turns out, the reality star and media personality likes eating everything from sea moss smoothies to Cheetos.

In a Twitter post, Kim revealed she loves having mini cinnamon toast Eggo waffles and Dunkaroos before a fan asked her to do a Q&A session on food.

During the conversation that followed with her "twitter fam", the media personality revealed she followed a mostly plant-based diet.

I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore https://t.co/sfS4XM73f7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

She also revealed her children too follow a similar diet, adding that her oldest daughter, six-year-old North, was a pescatarian. A pescatarian is someone who eats fish.

Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though https://t.co/tfVnKWT51C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

However, when asked which her favourite cheat meal is, Kim replied that it had to be either Eggos or Top Ramen, when at home. Otherwise, she revealed, "It depends what city I'm in."

The Twitter Q&A also saw fans asking if she ever had Tajin, to which she replied she had it on pineapple and also revealed that her favourite oreos were the "Big Stuff" ones. As for her favourite Starbucks drink, she elaborated, "Small size soy chai latte or smallest size white chocolate mocha with whipped cream."

It was when she was asked what her favourite snack is that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians the actor revealed she loves Cheetos and Doritos. But on being asked by another fan if she likes hot Cheetos with cheese, she revealed she does not like anything hot or spicy.

The reality star and business mogul also revealed that she loves oatmeal and vegan sausages for breakfast and her favourite lunch is vegan tacos or salads.

