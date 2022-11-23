From Sharvari Wagh To Bhumi Pednekar, These Actresses Nailed The Look In High-Slit Dresses

One of the prestigious award nights of 2022 was held in Dubai and was a star-studded affair. Celebs turned up putting their best foot forward. The awards night was attended by Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Shehnaaz Gill and Nargis Fakhri. Gowns, especially high-slit ones, were in much demand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Sharvari Wagh’s glamourous thigh-slit gown was a show stealer. She donned an ivory-white gown from the shelves of Rafik Zaki Designs. The gown featured muti-coloured threadwork on the torso, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized herself with white hoops, and silver rings and chose golden stilettos to complete her look. For the make-up, she opted for nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, eyebrows on fleek, nude lipstick and beaming highlighter.

Apart from Sharvari, actresses like Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash and Bhumi Pednekar who marked their attendance at the event were spotted in high-slit gowns.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet looking smoking hot in a copper gown from the shelves of the clothing label Alamour. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a risque thigh-high slit. She paired high heels, statement rings, hoop earrings and bangles for her look. For her glam picks, the actress opted for smokey eye shadow, glossy lips, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi was spotted in fashion designer Faraz Manan’s silver off-shoulder gown with sequin details. The outfit had a satin wrap-around detail. To elevate the look, she added pear earrings. For make-up, she opted for radiant skin, bold eyes, and nude lip colour.

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi’s slipped into a teal-coloured gown with corset detail and a sweetheart neckline. The gown featured ruffles, an asymmetrical hemline and a thigh-high side slit. She accessorized herself with statement earrings. For makeup, she opted for glamorous makeup with bold eyes and nude-coloured lips.

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi won the “‘Mould Breaker of the Year” of the year and aptly so, as she looked spectacular in Rami Kadi Maison de Couture’s white sequinned gown. The off-shoulder dress features sequin details throughout and has a thigh-high slit on the side and a train. She added the oomph factor by sporting a pair of sheer white gloves with feather details. She added silver stilettos and stone-studded earrings for accessories. She opted for flawless skin, shimmery eyes with eyeliner, contoured cheeks and nude lip colour.

