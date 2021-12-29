From Shehnaaz Gill to Hina Khan: Take a Look at Diet Plan of TV Actors

Maintaining fitness and following a healthy routine is quite difficult for TV actors due to their changing shooting schedules. However, there are many actors who have raised the bar of fitness and impressed fans with their applauding transformation. Let’s check out the ‘secret diet’ of these actors:

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Post her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz transformed herself from head to toe. In an interview with TOI, the Punjabi singer shared that she went in for a simple reduction in her eating habits. Shehnaaz had cut out her non-vegetarian food, chocolates, and ice cream. But the secret of her weight loss is how she ate. Shehnaaz shared that every day she ate just one or two things, and did not add variety in her daily consumption of food. “For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one,” she said.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh’s transformation left everyone surprised. In a chat with the Indian Express, the host-comedian shared that she resorted to intermittent fasting, in which a person fasts for 16 hours. Bharti had shared she eats her first meal at 12 pm and last meal at 7 pm. Bharti said that apart from the change in timings, she used to have her regular parathas, eggs, dal-sabzi, everything.

Hina Khan

Sharing her daily routine with SpotBoyE, Hina revealed that her mornings start with a glass of lukewarm water and a bit of lemon in it, which is very healthy for body detox. The actor consumes a wholesome breakfast consisting of a glass of fresh fruit or vegetable juice, corn flakes, alternately a cheese omelet and 2 bananas. Hina informed that her diet mainly comprises of low carbs and high proteins, and as far as cheat meal is considered, Sunday lunch is her escape.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi revealed that she eats bhakhri, rice, veggies, chicken and fish, during her weight loss regime. In a chat with TOI, the actor said that she kept away from junk food but had her ‘cheat’ days whenever she used to go out. Surbhi shared that the idea was to be physically active, eat in small proportions then totally deprive oneself.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes often treats fans with her jaw dropping pictures, wherein she is seen flaunting her toned body. Erica’s diet plan is not at all rigorous, she had just quit been eating rice and roti, which helped her in losing weight, as both these foods contain gluten. Erica’s workout routine is a major contributing factor to her fit and fab look.

Which diet plan you would follow?

