From Shillong To Mussoorie: Five Stunning Travel Destinations For Remote Work

The phenomenon of remote working is growing at a rapid pace as the pandemic fuels the work-from-anywhere option. The convenience and ease to blend work with vacation are much easier now than ever before, making workations a popular concept among working professionals in India.

Here’s a list of 5 stunning destinations which provide the best remote working experience in the country:

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh:

When the hills are calling, you must go! If you’re looking to spend some time relaxing in the arms of nature, Jibhi in Himachal Pradesh would be an ideal choice. A hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh, Jibhi is breathtaking and offers people a serene view of lush hills in the Himalayas in the midst of work chaos. This offbeat location provides visitors with an opportunity to stay in a warm cottage surrounded by freshwater, making it an ideal place to relax and soak in peace. Jibhi allows visitors to enjoy the fresh air and listen to the sweet chirpings of the birds in the lap of nature, which could be a good distraction from work! There are multiple stay options that are not just stunning but budget-friendly as well.

Shillong, Meghalaya:

Shillong is the perfect destination for professionals who want to discover and unravel the north-eastern belt of the country. With its enjoyable weather and tranquillity, this quaint hill station is nicknamed Scotland of the East due to its striking similarity to the country. Its pristine landscape and an abode of clouds make the hill station the perfect destination to spend your days in isolation. A large number of stay options in Shillong are offering customisable workstation packages for professionals who want to work from a serene environment. Since the past few years, there has been a growth in airline routes to the region resulting in swifter travelling options. One can check travel options from EaseMyTrip before deciding itinerary in this picturesque hill station.

Varkala, Kerala:

If a beach backdrop with waves crashing across the shore is what you need to work in peace, then Varkala is the right destination. Known as the Pearl of the Arabian Sea, Varkala is a hidden tourist gem in the state renowned for its vibrant beach life and water sport activities. Varkala is famed for its long stretches of sparkling beaches. People can enjoy a dip in the clear waters of the Arabian Sea and end the night at a beach shack to unwind. The pristine beaches also provide the visitor with an opportunity to try out exciting water activities such as paragliding, parasailing, and jet skiing. The clear ocean at Varkala beach is also one of the best in the country to learn surfing. The city also has a number of hills, lakes, forts, lighthouses, natural fisheries, and springs which add to the charm of this destination.

Mussoorie, Uttrakhand:

The Queen of hill stations, Mussoorie was declared a free WiFi town in 2015, making it one of the most preferred remote working destinations in the country. The city boasts a minimum internet speed of 50Mbps, which can even go up to 100 Mbps. The quaint hill station enables people to work while enjoying a mesmerizing view of the Himalayan range and a vibrant bar of colours in the sky. The comforting cool weather throughout the year makes it a preferred destination for remote work. Not to mention the warm and spicy street food that’s hard to resist after a long day of work. The tranquillity of the hill station also provides the best hiking experience to enthralling viewpoints. Uttarakhand tourism has taken a step ahead and is readily providing necessary facilities required for people that visit the state for remote working.

Masinagudi, Tamil Nadu:

A delight for wildlife lovers, Masinagudi is surrounded by the solace of nature. Wildlife homestays are a preferred option in this destination and most of these homestays provide fast internet options. The destination is a rich forest reserve and is highly recommended for people who want to connect with nature and wildlife. The experience of cohabitating with wildlife will definitely serve as a great therapy for your body and mind. The deciduous forest and with a soothing tropical view are home to Indian leopards, Bengal tigers and elephants. So don’t get trembled if an elephant enters your zoom meeting screen. Travellers who prefer to experience a safari after a long day of work or the weekend can pick a stay option close to the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary.

With most companies set to continue work from home for the foreseeable future, remote working is set to pick up and evolve further in the coming months. A significant advantage is that it provides an opportunity for travellers to completely explore a city or destination at their own pace instead of packing everything into a week-long itinerary while going for a vacation. A little break from the routine is what you need to rejuvenate and perform better at work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here