From Shoulder Stand To Cobra Pose, Try These 5 Exercises To Improve Thyroid Health

Yoga has a lot of advantages for your general health and well-being. It can help you feel more balanced, flexible, and less stressed. But did you know that regular yoga could also keep thyroid issues at bay? A pilot study submitted to the National Library of Medicine, USA, has found that yoga has a positive effect on the function of the thyroid gland. A few yoga poses improve circulation flow around the thyroid gland. So, if you also are concerned about thyroid problems, here are a few yoga asanas that you may add to your daily regimen.

Sarvangasana or Shoulder stand with support

This inversion pose stimulates blood circulation to the glands in the upper part of our body. The chin tuck in this pose is considered to be beneficial for the thyroid.

Keep a folded towel or blanket under your shoulder and rest your head on the yoga mat by lying down straight on your back. Keep your arms pressed to the floor and inhale. Lift your legs up, then exhale while bringing the legs towards your head. With the help of your hands, support your hips and keep them in line with the shoulder and spine. Keep your chin tucked in. Inhale and bring back your legs perpendicular to the floor, exhale and let them rest on the mat.

Halasana Plow Pose

Plow pose will stimulate your thyroid gland the same way the shoulder stand would. So, if you find shoulder stand difficult, you can try out the plow pose.

It begins exactly like the previous exercise. But in this case, you will have to bend your legs till it touches the floor near your head. You can also keep a pillow or a block near your head if your leg does not touch the floor.

Naukasana or Boat Pose

The position of our neck in the Boat pose is said to bring a positive effect on the thyroid gland.

To begin the exercise, sit on the floor with your legs stretched out. Keep your hands on your sides and support your upper body to lean back a little. Keep your back straight, and chin tucked. Now, slowly bend your legs and them in the air and straighten them. Try to bring it a little higher than your eye level. Make sure you keep your hands extended in front of you. Stay in this pose for a minute and slowly, release the pose.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

Unlike the other yoga poses, the cobra pose is not as intense but still offers a little stimulation to the master gland.

Begin the exercise by lying down flat on your tummy and your hands beside your chest. Inhale and then lift your torso off the ground and push your shoulders back. Keep a slight bend in your elbows. Relax by exhaling and letting your torso come down on the mat again.

Ustrasana or Camel Pose

Camel Pose involves a strong neck extension which in return is effective for the thyroid gland.

To begin the camel pose, come to your knees with your hips wide apart. Place your hands at the base of the spine to support the hips. Slowly, push your chest forward as you bend back. If you feel comfortable enough, try to hold your ankles. Let go of your hands, and slowly come back to the initial position.

