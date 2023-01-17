From Skin Damage to Losing Vitamin D, Adverse Effects of Using Soap on Face

While bathing, it is important to use mild soap. Although it is frequently ignored, simple bath soap is one of the most crucial and fundamental elements in your grooming routine. To rehydrate and treat your body with the perfect experience, bath soap bars are now blended with a variety of oils, butter, and lotions. However, although soaps are a vital cleansing tool for your body, dermatologists have time and again issued warnings not to use soap bars on the face. If you are someone who uses soap to wash your face, it is time to ditch the idea.

Here are a few disadvantages of using soap on the face:

Skin damage

The harsh chemicals in the soap can damage your skin. Compared to the rest of your body, your face has a tendency to become more damage-prone because it is delicate and soft. Regular soap use also removes the skin’s natural oils, causing further damage.

Dry skin

The natural oil produced by the skin is stripped off by the caustic acid in soap. Your skin appears thin and eventually starts to flake off. Additionally, continued use can cause wrinkles on your skin. The texture of your skin deteriorates rapidly and gradually loses its glow and shine.

Disrupts pH balance

Some soaps alter the surface pH balance of your skin, making it more alkaline. Your face’s pH balance is crucial because it contributes to preventing infections and bacteria. Additionally, it acts as a protective barrier shielding your skin from dryness and flakiness. Liquid cleansers are more acidic by nature than bar soaps and therefore less likely to alter the pH balance of the skin.

Clogs pores

Regular soap usage on the face can induce the pores on the skin’s surface to become clogged. This is because the majority of bar soaps contain fatty acids, which gather in the pores resulting in skin clogging. If the skin pores on your face do not get cleansed, it will cause a variety of skin problems, including breakouts, blackheads, and infections, among others.

Strips vitamins

Overusing soap bars can deplete the skin of the vital vitamins that keep the skin looking young and healthy. Vitamin D, which is an integral part to keep our face healthy and glowing also gets damaged when you use soap, infused with harsh chemicals. As a result, your face appears duller.

