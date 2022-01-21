From Skin Issues to Stress, Kashmiri Badami Kahwa Brings Relief From So Many Things

People like to drink tea and other hot beverages during winter. And while working, is it even possible to spend the day without drinking tea and coffee multiple times. A lot of people also consume tea or other decoctions to remove physical and mental fatigue. While green tea, black tea, and herbal tea have achieved widespread popularity, and for good reason, let’s not forget the Kashmiri Badam kahwa, or the Kashmiri Almond Mix.

A lot of nutrients are present in the almond kernels. Earlier, only snacks and sweets were made from almonds, but now they are also being added to hot beverages. People in Kashmir consume Badami Kahwa during breakfast. Kahwa is made by mixing a lot of things such as cinnamon, cardamom, green tea leaves, saffron and cloves. All of these things are extremely good for health, especially in the time of Covid-19. To make it tastier, walnuts, almonds and dry fruits can be sprinkled on top.

Properties of Kashmiri Badami Kahwa

Kashmiri Badami Kahwa has a lot of antigenotoxic and antibacterial properties. It has a great detoxifying effect and works well on the body. Apart from this, drinking helps avoid numerous viral infections and it helps battle seasonal diseases.

If you want to lose weight, the Kashmiri kahwa is extremely beneficial. The blood sugar levels can be controlled by drinking Kashmiri Kahwa. One feels full after drinking it, which reduces appetite and helps reduce weight.

Kahwa also enhances the body’s immunity and relieves stress. Due to the presence of antioxidants in it, cancer can be prevented. It is also extremely good for the digestive system.

It is also very beneficial for the skin. Tea and saffron contain Vitamin B12 and vitamin E present in almonds making the skin soft and supple.

The kahwa can also cure problems related to acidity.

