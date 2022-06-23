From Skin to Hair Issues, Nobachi Plant Brings Relief From All Issues

Nobachi plant, often used because of its medicinal properties, benefits our health a great deal. This plant is also grown at home and its application to our skin helps us in many ways. This fragranceless plant is found in many homes.

It is also called ten o’clock because it often blooms between 10 to 12 o’clock after sunrise. According to the NCBI report, this plant has analgesic, antibacterial, skeletal muscle relaxant, healing, anti-inflammatory and radical scavenger properties. It is scientifically known as Portulaca Grandiflora.

Using Nobachi plant in summers can give relief from the heat. Along with this, there are many other benefits of the Nobachi plant. Let us know about those benefits.

Skin: If you want to see improvement in your skin, take a few leaves of this plant, grind it and apply its paste on your face daily. You will see results within a few days. It also contains Vitamin E, which benefits the skin a lot.

Get rid of the white hair problem: If you have white hair, using this plant can benefit you a lot. Make a paste of its leaves. Now apply this paste to the roots of the hair. Do this daily to avoid white and grey hair.

Helps heal bruises and wounds: If there is an injury or a wound in any part of the body, apply a paste of the leaves of the plant. Not only does it bring relief to pain but also helps control swelling. By applying the paste we can easily get rid of heat, but before using it, please consult a doctor once.

