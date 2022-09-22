From Snacks to Wedges, Tips and Tricks to Use Potato Peels in the Kitchen

Potatoes offer numerous benefits. They are not just used in the kitchen but also face packs and hair masks. We usually throw away the potato peels, not realising that they, too, offer a host of benefits. There are various ways in which potato peels can be used in the kitchen. Potato peels also contain plenty of fibre, starch and other nutrients, which are very beneficial for your health.

Potato peels can also be used to make your utensils shine. Wondering how? Let’s take a look at how to use potato peels in the kitchen.

To make snacks crispy:

Potato peels can be good alternatives to breadcrumbs. In case you have no breadcrumbs at home and want to make a dish using them, you can make potato crumbs. For this, take a bowl of potato peels and grind them in a blender. Now, add a pinch of salt to the mixture and your potato crumbs are ready.

Make potato peel wedges:

Wish to eat market-style potato wedges? You can make them at home using potato peels. For this, take a cup of washed and dried potato peels. Now, spread them on a baking tray and apply oil on top of them. Then add salt, black pepper, red chilli powder and oregano to them. Now, either shallow fry them or deep fry them and bake them in the oven for 5 minutes. Voila! Your crispy homemade wedges are ready.

Polish iron utensils:

You can polish iron utensils with the help of potato peels. Take one cup of potato peels, 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil, 1 cup of water and a pinch of salt. Now, wash your utensils and dry them completely. Heat some oil in a pot and keep it separately. Now, scrub the pot with potato peels. Mix the remaining potato peels, water and salt and boil it. The utensils will shine after you wash them with the mix.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here