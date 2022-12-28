From Soda to Alcohol, Avoid These Drinks After Workout To Maximise Your Gains

Someone planning to start their fitness journey or in the preliminary stages of it will often find it confusing to follow diet recommendations. It is easy to make certain mistakes, one of them being consuming the wrong things after a workout, which results in all your efforts at the gym going in vain. One should thus be aware of what to not consume after a workout session. We advise you to not consume these drinks after a workout.

Cold drink or Soda:

Sweating it out in the gym can cause us to feel thirsty and you may long for carbonated drinks but these, instead of hydrating your body, increase the calorie count of the body while the muscles are still tensed from the workout. Avoid these after a workout and even cut down on these drinks in general.

Packaged Protein Drinks:

Protein drinks, when consumed in excess can damage the kidneys and it has a lot of sugar content as well. It is advisable to consult a doctor or a dietician before you go for these protein drinks after a workout.

Packed fruit juice:

If you consume cranberry, cherry or purple grape juice after a workout, then the antioxidants present in it help in muscle recovery. But if you drink packet juice, you will not receive any benefits.

Electrolyte drinks:

It is believed that consuming electrolyte drinks or sports drinks after a workout, then it will lead to hydration. But you should know that a large amount of carbohydrates is also found in these, which is not helpful in muscle recovery and can cause harm. Therefore, consume it only after the advice of a dietician.

Alcohol:

If you consume alcohol after exercise, it will increase the stress hormone in your body and instead of muscle recovery, there will be a loss.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here