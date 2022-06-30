From Stress to Lack of Physical Activity, Possible Reasons For Insomnia

Insomnia is the inability to fall asleep. The patient suffering from insomnia can wake up very early. They can also feel tired after getting up from sleep. It can result in extreme tiredness and fatigue throughout the day. There can be a lot of reasons for this condition. This article curates every possible reason leading to the problem of insomnia. According to healthline.com, these are the reasons leading to this problem:

Stress:

Stress can be one of the reasons why some people suffer from the problem of insomnia. Concerns about work, family, finances etc. can keep your mind active. A restless and overactive mind contributes to insomnia. Stressful life events like the death of a loved one, divorce and other similar events can also lead to insomnia.

Illness:

Certain grave medical conditions like chronic pain, cancer, diabetes and heart disease contribute to insomnia. Asthma, Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), an overactive thyroid can also lead to this problem. Gastroesophageal reflux disease means when stomach acid frequently flows back into a tube. This tube connects the mouth and stomach (oesophagus).

Changes in sleep habits:

Changes in sleep patterns can also escalate the problem of insomnia. If someone is sleeping in a hotel or new home, they will take a lot of time to adjust to new surroundings. The time taken for adjustment can increase the problem of insomnia. Increasing age and noise can be other major factors for changes in sleep. With the increase in age, people are often prone to become more sound sensitive.

Lack of physical activity:

Lack of physical activity can be an obstacle to good sleep. Less physically active people will also take a daily nap in the afternoon. This can pose another problem in achieving a good night’s sleep.

Excessive use of medications

Many people consume an excessive dosage of medications. Consuming medications more than the prescribed amount can increase the chances of insomnia.

Other problems

Other problems like depression, anxiety, arthritis etc. can also lead to lack of sleep.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.