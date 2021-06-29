From Suar to Panauti, Here are Hilarious Indian Railways Station Names That Will Leave You in Splits

Over the years, Indian Railways has undergone tremendous technological advancements which has made it better, efficient and cost-effective form of transport for the passengers. Indian Railways have revamped its structure and facilities at all major junctions and stations. But when it comes to the names of these stations, looks like not much thought has been given to it. We all have come across weird station names which are rib-tickling and bizarre at the same time.

We have curated a list of 13 funny station names –

Pathri Station, Maharashtra – It is not named after the stone diagnosed in body, instead its a small town in the Prabhani district of Maharashtra. Passenger trains and an express train running from Amritsar to Dehradun come across this station.

Bhainsa Station, Telangana – Not many trains pass through this station. It is named after Bhainsa town, located in the Nirmal district of Telangana with a population of 50,000.

Daru Station, Jharkhand – Daru is actually a village in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand and the station name is inspired from it.

Gande, Jharkhand – It’sanother weird name coming from Jharkhand. Nearest village to Gande station is Giridih. It also serves as a gateway to visit Parasnath.

Kutta, Karnataka - Kutta is a small village, in the Karnataka state, which lies at the edge of the Coorg region. The natural beauty and wildlife adventure of this place is pleasing to the eye.

Suar, Uttar Pradesh - Suar is a village located in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Rampur, Moradabad and Amroha are the nearest big stations to Suar.

Bhosari, Pune City – Earlier known as Bhojapur, Bhosari village is famous for its artistic value. The 2000-year-old “Artist Mahal” is the centre of attraction in this place.

Singapur Road Station, Odisha – You won’t need a visa to visit this Singapur. The Singapur road station is in Odisha. Various express train crosses this station and runs towards different routes of India.

Tatti Khana, Telangana – You will not be able to hold you laughter on this one. Tatti Khana is a town in Rangareddy district of Telangana, with a population of 103 people.

Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad – Bibi is a popular term in the Punjab region but Bibi Nagar is a small town in Hyderabad.

Panauti, Uttar Pradesh - People living here are always mocked from the tag “Panauti". Panauti is a small village located in the Chitrakoot district of UP. The village has a total population of 2,197.

Kala Bakra: Kala Bakra railway station is in a village in Jalandhar. The place is famous for Indian soldier Gurbachan Singh who was honoured by the British.

Snapdeal.com Nagar – Named after the popular e-commerce site, the village is formerly known as Shiv Nagar. It was later renamed as Snapdeal.com Nagar. The story behind renaming is not that popular. The villagers here struggled for clean drinking water and had to walk miles to get it. Considering the problem, Snapdeal installed 15 handpumps in the village ending their drinking water crisis. As a token of gratitude to the e-commerce giant, villagers voted and renamed the village as Snapdeal.com.

