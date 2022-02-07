From Suhana Khan to Alaya F, Take Some Inspiration From These Star Kids Setting Monochrome Trend

Bollywood celebrities always inspire us to try on new looks and ace up the fashion game. Their profession tends to demand being trendy and setting fashion goals for all to follow. However, their kids are also not behind. Star kids, who are not part of the showbiz industry yet, are also taking the internet by storm with their OTT outfits, giving the new age generation some serious fashion inspirations. Girls often look up to the young female star kids to level up their fashion game and look classy and chic. If you love pulling off a celebrity-inspired look, then we are here to share some classy monochrome looks of the female star kids that can make you stand out of the crowd.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana is well known to sport a monochrome outfit with sass. Be it co-ords or a bodycon dress, her choice of solid colours makes her look beautiful and bold.

This olive green bodycon dress is perfect for a date night or a night party. It gives a perfect curve to your body and dark colour make you look tall and slim.

Leather pants with a beige top is a perfect look you can try for college or any get-together.

The off-white co-ord set is sexy yet elegant at the same time.

Alaya Furniturewalla

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya is all fun and outgoing if we go by her Instagram feed. Her fashion sense is a mood in itself. She dresses as she like, somedays, it is funky, the other days it’s all chic and elegant.

Colour brown is everyone’s favourite when it comes to pulling a monochrome look. A leather skirt, leather jacket and a body fit high neck top are must-haves in your wardrobe.

Who doesn’t love black? An all-black outfit makes your fashion quotient go up in seconds.

Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is as stylish as her sister and actress Jahnvi. Jahnvi has proven her worth by her powerful performances in the films whereas Khushi is also not away from stardom. She is the paparazzi’s favourite kid.

Khushi knows how to style pastel colours in a cool way. A lavender pantsuit with a bralette is a bold and trendy look one can opt for a business meeting.

The grey and white sweater and similar pants are a combination we often won’t pick but Khushi has inspired us to be experimental with colours.

