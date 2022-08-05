From Sweet Almond Oil to Cucumber, You Easy Home Remedies For Dark Circles

The first thing that gets noticed about you is your face and especially your eyes. Though the beauty lies in the eyes of a beholder, one wants to look their best. The issue of dark circles is something that has created trouble for all. Dark circles are usually caused by fatigue, lack of sleep or increasing age. People facing the issue of dark circles restore to applying makeup, however, some home remedies can cure the issue.

Home remedies to remove dark circles:

Sweet almond oil

According to Stylecraze, just two to three drops of sweet almond oil should be applied on dark circles with the help of a cotton swab. Massage the oil for a few minutes and wash your face. Repeat this process every day to see the results.

Aloe vera gel

Take a teaspoon of aloe vera gel and massage it on dark circles. Leave it overnight and wash it in the morning. With the regular use of aloe vera, the skin will remain hydrated and dark circles will start to lighten.

Cucumber

Cucumber is rich in vitamins and helps in removing dark circles. Blend the cucumber and add aloe vera gel to it and create a paste. Leave the paste in dark circles for 15 minutes and wash it off.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes help reduce skin radiations. Apply tomato and lemon paste around the eyes to get rid of dark circles. Wash it thoroughly after 20 minutes. Do a patch test before applying it to your face. Do it once or twice a week.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and it nourishes the skin from the inside. The use of lemon juice on the dark circles lightens them. Apply lemon juice to dark circles twice a week to see the results.

