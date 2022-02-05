From Thigh-Slit Silver Dress to White Trench Suit, Kangana Ranaut is a Fashion Queen

During the launch event of her upcoming show, Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut dazzled in three stunning outfits, and it is hard to pick a favourite. Kangana Ranaut is all set to mark her debut as a host with Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp. The show will air on MX Player, and fans cannot wait for it as it might stir up controversies, revelations, and whatnot. At the launch of Lock Upp,

Kangana looked drop-dead gorgeous. Within three hours, Kangana dazzled in three stunning outfits, and it is hard to pick a favourite. For the first look, Kangana slayed in a Fjolla Nila shimmery silver dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with fatal diamond heels by Runway Reinvented shoes. Opting a matte makeup look, with a very light shade lipstick, her eyes were the centre of attraction. Kangana sported a messy bun, with hair strands falling on her forehead. Her make-up and tresses remained unchanged for all three outfits.

Kangana and boss lady vibes go hand in hand. As she would be kickstarting a new inning as a host, it was mandatory to give some boss lady looks at the launch. The actor wore a white trench suit by ace designer Nikhil Thampi. A high waist pant, and a front buttoned top with a deep neckline, Kangana had placed the coat just over her shoulder. To accessorise her look, Kangana just wore a few rings and a classy choker.

The third and final look of the actor was a red-hot figure-hugging dress by The House of Exotique. Kangana finished off the look with flat red heels and some subtle jewellery from Aquamarine Jewellery.

The launch of her reality show garnered headlines and not for all the right reasons. During the interaction with media, Kangana had engaged in a war of words with a reporter, who had asked her a question on Deepika Padukone’s recent controversy over her plunging neckline outfits. The actor lashed out at the reporter stating that she is not going to promote her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan by answering the question.

