Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

From TV’s Phulwa to Leading TikTok Star, Here’s a Look at Jannat Zubair’s Transformation Over the Years

From starring as a child actor in a leading daily soap to becoming a star on TikTok, Jannat Zubair's journey in showbiz has been inspiring.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 21, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
From TV’s Phulwa to Leading TikTok Star, Here’s a Look at Jannat Zubair’s Transformation Over the Years
Jannat Zubair

Teen star Jannat Zubair Rahmani attained fame when she first starred in TV show Phulwa in 2011. The show, loosely based on the life of dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi, had Jannat play the role of a young Phulwa. The show ended in 2012 but Jannat’s career had just begun. She went on star as a young Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui.

The teenage actor grabbed her first Bollywood movie in 2018 when she starred as one of Rani Mukerji's students in Hichki. Once a child actress, Jannat has now turned into a leading TikTok star. Here’s a look at her transformation:

Shimmering in gold

She looks stunning in this golden jumpsuit. The all-good look has been completed with golden sandals and matching earrings.

Keeping it traditional

Jannat’s traditional avatar in this post is sure to win hearts. The actress has donned a simple look with tie-dye lehenga, combined with flowery blouse and off-white dupatta.

Black is beautiful

Monochromes can be boring at times, but the Phulwa actress knows how to rock it in a classic way. This all-black look, with matching top, leather skirt, sandals, and belt, is a perfect example of it.

Setting the trend

She shows off her attitude in this look. Jannat dons a white top and jacket, ripped denims and white shoes.

View this post on Instagram

Hey you!💜

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on

Killin’ it in red

The actress looks sensational in this red avatar. The red velvet dress and open hair is a dream.

View this post on Instagram

Let your past guide you not decide you!🖤

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram