From TV’s Phulwa to Leading TikTok Star, Here’s a Look at Jannat Zubair’s Transformation Over the Years
From starring as a child actor in a leading daily soap to becoming a star on TikTok, Jannat Zubair's journey in showbiz has been inspiring.
Jannat Zubair
Teen star Jannat Zubair Rahmani attained fame when she first starred in TV show Phulwa in 2011. The show, loosely based on the life of dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi, had Jannat play the role of a young Phulwa. The show ended in 2012 but Jannat’s career had just begun. She went on star as a young Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui.
The teenage actor grabbed her first Bollywood movie in 2018 when she starred as one of Rani Mukerji's students in Hichki. Once a child actress, Jannat has now turned into a leading TikTok star. Here’s a look at her transformation:
Shimmering in gold
She looks stunning in this golden jumpsuit. The all-good look has been completed with golden sandals and matching earrings.
Keeping it traditional
Jannat’s traditional avatar in this post is sure to win hearts. The actress has donned a simple look with tie-dye lehenga, combined with flowery blouse and off-white dupatta.
Black is beautiful
Monochromes can be boring at times, but the Phulwa actress knows how to rock it in a classic way. This all-black look, with matching top, leather skirt, sandals, and belt, is a perfect example of it.
Setting the trend
She shows off her attitude in this look. Jannat dons a white top and jacket, ripped denims and white shoes.
Killin’ it in red
The actress looks sensational in this red avatar. The red velvet dress and open hair is a dream.
