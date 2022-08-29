From Udaipur to Srinagar, Places to Visit in India in September

Does anyone ever say no to a vacation? To get away from the hustle-bustle of city life, people prefer to take some time off for a relaxing getaway. But before planning a trip, we always check the weather of the place we are planning to visit. While some months are cold, some are humid and hot. The month of September is usually best because the temperature in most places in India during this month is pleasant.

The month of September is the time of retreating monsoon i.e., withdrawal of monsoon. During this time, along with light rain, the temperature is also normal. Exploring some places in India can prove to be the best travelling experience for you. If you are planning a trip in September, take a look at some places in India that are worth it.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is one of the famous tourist destinations of Rajasthan. Udaipur is known for its royal style and Lake Palace, City Palace, Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur Folk Museum, Maharana Pratap Memorial, Fateh Sagar Lake and Pichola Lake are very famous among the tourists present here.

Amritsar, Punjab

You can also visit Amritsar in September and take blessings at Golden Temple. Amritsar is also called the Lake of Holy Nectar i.e., the city of holy lake. Apart from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, you can visit many famous gurdwaras, Jallianwala Bagh, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Wagah Border.

Varanasi, UP

You can explore Varanasi in any month; however, the best time is September when the weather is pleasant. In Varanasi, popularly known as the city of temples, you can explore Durga Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sankat Mochan Temple as well as Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat and Sarnath.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is also called the heart of Kashmir. In September, the beauty of Srinagar doubles and it becomes the best time for tourists. In Srinagar, you can visit Dal Lake as well as many famous temples. A trip to Srinagar can be the best way to taste the famous food of Kashmir.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Mahabaleshwar is located in the Shahrdari range of the Western Ghats and is one of the famous hill stations of Maharashtra. It is also known as the queen of hill stations. In September, you can enjoy the drizzle as well as Connaught Peak, Catholic Church, Water Falls, Club and Wilson Point.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If you are fond of seas, Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the best place for you to visit in September. Apart from visiting the beautiful beaches, you can visit Limestone Cave, Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park. You can also enjoy scuba diving and jet skiing and do other adventures in the sea.

