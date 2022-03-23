From Underarms To Private Parts, Here's How You Maintain Personal Hygiene During Summer

Excessive sweating during the summer season may cause itching, rash, and infection in certain body parts. In such a case, it is necessary to clean certain parts of the body. Bacteria begin to grow on the skin as a result of excessive sweating during the summer season. If the cleanliness of the skin and some parts of the body is not maintained during this season, skin infection, boils, and bad odour can develop.

You should take a bath every day, change your clothes and put on new socks. Taking a bath daily is a better way to maintain personal hygiene. Keeping your body clean is an easy way to stay healthy. You can also avoid a variety of diseases by doing so. Let’s know what those parts are:

Underarms:

If you haven’t been able to take a shower for any reason, don’t forget to clean your armpits, it is necessary if you sweat excessively. Bacteria will grow faster if this is not done and the odour will be stronger as a result of it. In the summer, keep the hair in the armpits as clean as possible. If this area is not kept clean, itching, odour, burning, irritation, and other issues may arise.

Maintain proper foot hygiene.

In the summer, it is also critical to keep your feet clean. Most people are not at home, and bacteria continue to grow as a result of moisture build-up in the feet inside shoes, sandals, and socks all day. There is also increased sweating in the feet when we wear socks. In the summer, avoid wearing the same stocking for two to three days. For a few minutes, soak your feet in lukewarm saltwater. This will relieve the pain, swelling, and dead skin cells in the soles and feet.

Do not put off cleaning your private parts.

Do not forget to clean your private parts, whether you are a man or a woman. You should change your underwear daily. When using the restroom, thoroughly clean your private parts. There is a chance that bad bacteria will grow if you continue to wear the same underwear for two to three days. Furthermore, even if there is hair in the genital areas, if it is not cleaned, harmful bacteria can cause infection, burning, itching, swelling, rashes, odour, and other symptoms. Clean private parts twice or three times with lukewarm water.

