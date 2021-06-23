From Vat Purnima to Strawberry Moon: Here’s What the June Full Moon is called Across the World

The upcoming full Moon that is going to take place on June 24 at 2:40 pm EDT (June 25 at 12:10 am IST) has many names. NASA described it as a Strawberry Moon because the full Moon will appear in red just like the colour of a strawberry. However, some of the European countries named it Honey Moon, others named it Rose moon. Here are all the names by which the upcoming full Moon is being known.

India

In India, the full Moon of Jyestha month is known as Vat Purnima. Married Hindu women observe fast and seek blessings for the long lives of their husbands by tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree. The festival is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan from the Hindu mythologies.

United States

In 1930, Maine Farmer’s Almanac started publishing names of Native Americans for the Full Moons of the year. The Algonquin tribes which are now the northeastern US called this the Strawberry Moon as it is the short harvesting season for strawberries in the reason.

Europe

The old European name of this full Moon is the Honey Moon or Mead Moon as the time around the end of June is harvesting season for honey. While mead Moon is given on the name of the drink mead that is prepared by fermenting honey mixed with water or fruits, spices, grains, or hops.

In some of the European countries, it’s also known as Rose Moon. This name came from the roses that bloom this time of year or the reddish colour of the full Moon.

Other seasonal names

Some other names for this full Moon are Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon, and Planting Moon. While Buddhists call it Poson Poya, because of the Poson holiday in Sri Lanka. The day is celebrated to commemorate the foundation of Buddhism in 236 BCE.

A tribe community from the mid-Atlantic region of the United States, calls it LRO Moon, in honour of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter that they had launched toward the Moon in June 2009. According to NASA, the LRO is still orbiting the Moon.

