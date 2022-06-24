From Watermelon to Apple, Fruits Diabetes Patients Can Take

Diabetes requires a check on eating. This becomes extremely essential in summers when the days are comparatively longer. During summers, the high temperature could create problems with blood sugar levels. Below is the curated list of several fruits that diabetic patients may take.

Watermelon: This fruit is much loved by almost everyone. The biggest advantage offered by watermelon is a lot of iron content. Another advantage of watermelon is that its sugar content is extremely low, i.e- 10 grams of sugar per cup.

Blackberries: Blackberries have a lot of antioxidants and fibres. It contains 7 grams of sugar per cup. This means that you can enjoy luscious Blackberries without worrying about your sugar levels.

Apple: Studies indicate that consuming apples is connected with a lower risk of diabetes. Yes, apples also contain sugar but a major chunk of that is fructose. Fructose has a negligible effect on blood sugar levels when consumed in whole fruit. Also, the fibre in apples will slow digestion. The process of sugar absorption will be slowed down. This signifies that blood sugar levels will not rise rapidly.

Grapes: Grapes are also best for diabetic people. They don’t lead to an increase in glucose levels. Eating grapes can also decrease the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. Grapes are also widely preferred due to their fibre content. Excess to grapes should be avoided as they can cause diarrhoea and stomach ache.

Kiwi Fruit: Kiwi Fruit is a rich source of Vitamin E, K, and potassium. They are low in fruit sugar. This will make it a Diabetic friendly fruit.

Orange: Orange is abundant in fibre which will slow down sugar levels in the blood. Moreover, Orange is rich in Vitamin C which helps in boosting immunity.

Diabetic specialist Dr Lalit Kaushik said that patients with extremely high blood glucose levels should refrain from consuming fruits. Dr Lalit also said that when patients are facing difficulties in eating fruits, they should avoid consuming them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.