From Weight Loss To Controlling Asthma: 6 Health Benefits Of Brown Sugar

It is generally observed and suggested by doctors to consume more “brown” food, such as brown rice, brown bread, and brown sugar. This article is all about that last bit. If you are someone who is still consuming white sugar to satisfy your hunger for sweetness, then this article is for you. Consuming white sugar leads to an increase in calorie intake beyond what is required, and you end up gaining weight. But without sweetness, life just doesn’t feel right.

Fortunately, there is a solution to it, and that is brown sugar. Brown sugar is much lower in calories as compared to white sugar. In addition, it contains multiple micronutrients such as iron, calcium, potassium, zinc, copper, phosphorus, and vitamin B-6, which are essential for a healthy functioning body. Brown sugar is an extract from jaggery and not sugarcane, which makes it a healthier choice.

If this isn’t enough to convince you, let’s take a look at some more benefits of consuming brown sugar:

1.) IT IS GOOD FOR DIGESTION

Brown sugar helps aid digestive problems. For example, if you’re suffering from constipation, a glass of warm water mixed with ginger and a teaspoon of brown sugar is just the thing you need.

2.) IT CURBS PERIOD CRAMPS

Period cramps are sometimes an inevitable evil. Consuming brown sugar might help fight this evil pretty well. It contains potassium that is a remedy for muscle cramps and soothes the pain.

3.) IT HELPS IN LOSING WEIGHT

If you’re trying to lose weight, then calories are something you should keep a check on. Brown sugar has low calories, and it also makes the metabolism better. Therefore, it helps you lose weight without sacrificing the sweetness in your life.

4.) IT IS GOOD FOR YOUR SKIN

Micronutrients like Vitamin B-6, niacin, pantothenic acid, and other minerals are found in brown sugar that helps you attain a rich skin and act as an anti-aging component. Brown sugar can also be used as a scrub to do away with dead skin and blocked pores.

5.) ACTS AS AN AID IN ASTHMA

Brown sugar contains anti-allergic elements that might help asthmatic patients in the treatment of ill-health.

6.) IT HAS ANTISEPTIC QUALITIES

Brown sugar contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial elements that might help fight bacteria and infection.

