From Wheat To Milk, 5 Food Items That Your Kids Could Be Allergic To

A kid’s well-being is the topmost priority to their parents. All parents want to give their children a good lifestyle. In order to ensure that your offspring is healthy, as a parent, you must keep a tab on their eating habits.

However, before scheduling a diet chart for your child, you need to figure out whether your child is allergic to any food items or not. If yes, then you must take special care of their diet. Otherwise, it may have a negative effect on the child’s health.

Many children may be allergic to flour. Allergy to flour means that the child is not able to digest the gluten present in the flour. This can cause stomach aches, gas, indigestion and even stomach cramps. Apart from flour, there are many such food items that kids can be allergic to. Let’s take a look at some of them below:

Milk: Milk is generally considered good for a child’s health. At the same time, it is also one of the most common food items that kids can be allergic to. Many children gradually overcome milk allergies, but some face the problem of lactose intolerance for a lifetime. These children may suffer from gastric issues, flatulence and belching after consuming milk.

Eggs: You’ll be surprised to know that some children may even be allergic to eggs. Many kids get allergies from egg yolk. If your kid is allergic to eggs, then it indicates that he/she is allergic to the protein present in it the egg as well. They may face problems like stomach pain, vomiting or itching after eating eggs.

Peanuts: This is one of the most serious allergies. Children who are allergic to peanuts may experience itching, runny nose, difficulty in breathing, stomach problems, skin problems and tightness in the throat.

Wheat: Wheat allergy can cause symptoms such as swelling, itching, sore infection, itchy rashes and skin eczema. Allergy to wheat means that the child faces trouble digesting gluten. Instead of wheat, you can include gluten-free flour bread in your child’s diet.

Soybeans: Soybeans allergy is common in children below the age of 3 years. If the kid is allergic to soybeans, he/she can face symptoms like tingling all over the body with rashes, itching, wheezing and runny nose. Moreover, many children also face difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain or diarrhoea.

