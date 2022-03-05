From Yoona To Kim Kardashian, See How Low Rise Fashion Is Being Embraced By These Stars

With the comeback of Y2K fashion, low-rise skirts and jeans are also witnessing a revival. Case in point, South Korean singer and actress Yoona’s latest cover shoot for Elle magazine just brought back memories of the early aughts low-waist skirts.

The Girls’ Generation member was seen wearing the Miu Miu low-rise skirt on the cover of Elle Korea’s March cover. Italian fashion house Miu Miu teleported us back to the Y2K era with the runway show for their Spring/Summer 2022 collection in 2021. In their presentation at the Palais d’Iéna in Paris, Miu Miu showed us how the low-rise mini skirt is officially back. Yoona wore a beige mini skirt with black leather jacket and a white shirt turned into a crop top.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ_Cs3IBAUh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It is not just Yoona, but models like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Beiber who have been embracing this new fashion trend as well. The models have been spotted out and about wearing baggy low-rise jeans.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrCXuhN7Os/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Businesswoman and reality television star Kim Kardashian was also spotted wearing a low-rise pair of pants in one of her recent Instagram posts. Earlier in January Kim was spotted wearing a black bodysuit with waist cutouts and plunging neckline along with a baggy pair of black pants. The founder of SKIMS is certainly embracing this new fashion trend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYjaQvoleIR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Another Korean actress who was recently spotted in a low-rise skirt was Kim Tae Ri. The actress wore a grey long skirt with low-waist fit along with a lemon yellow shirt for the premiere of her latest drama Twenty One Twenty Five.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZvytDkOPtA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The low rise fashion is being seen in leather skirts to full-length trousers. Low-waist bottoms can be paired with cropped and some full-length wool sweaters, button-up dress tops and zip-up jackets. How are you going to embrace the return of low rise fashion?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.