Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Frozen Sperm Retains Its Viability in Outer Space Conditions, Claims Research

The study comes close at the heels of NASA publishing a paper arguing single-sex crews are best for cohesion and women are more likely to be co-operative.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Frozen Sperm Retains Its Viability in Outer Space Conditions, Claims Research
Image for representation.
Loading...

It seems that space conquest could be done without any help from 'man'kind. Women could very well be sent to space with a selection of sperm ready to populate other plants, researchers have now claimed. It could be good news for people like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who see the colonization of space as the only answer to Earth's depleting resources. The new study has found that human sperm retains its complete viability within the different gravitational conditions found in outer space.

According to researchers at the Dexeus women's health centre in Barcelona, frozen sperm could actually be transported to space to create possible human sperm bank outside Earth, says a report published in Daily Mail. As such the revelation means, male astronauts could very well become redundant as they could be replaced by all-women teams in outer space.

In the study, reported at the 5th Annual Meeting of ESHRE, investigators pointed out that the lack of difference in characteristics observed in frozen sperm samples exposed to microgravity and those maintained in ground conditions open possibilities of safely transporting sperm to space and consider, "possibility of creating a human sperm bank outside Earth."

The analysis by the researchers based on fertility testing methods (including concentration, motility, vitality, morphology and DNA fragmentation) found no difference whatsoever in any of the parameters between the microgravity space samples and control group samples from Earth. The results were presented by Dr Montserrat Boada from Dexeus Women's Health in Barcelona, whose group worked with microgravity engineers from the Polytechnic University of Barcelona. The Aeroclub Barcelona-Sabadell of Spain was responsible for the parabolic flights to create microgravity conditions.

The study comes close at the heels of NASA publishing a paper arguing single-sex crews are best for cohesion and women are more likely to be co-operative.

Dr Boada described this as a preliminary study and her group will now move on to validate the results and then to larger sperm samples, longer periods of microgravity and even fresh sperm.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram