Frozen Sperm Retains Its Viability in Outer Space Conditions, Claims Research
The study comes close at the heels of NASA publishing a paper arguing single-sex crews are best for cohesion and women are more likely to be co-operative.
Image for representation.
It seems that space conquest could be done without any help from 'man'kind. Women could very well be sent to space with a selection of sperm ready to populate other plants, researchers have now claimed. It could be good news for people like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who see the colonization of space as the only answer to Earth's depleting resources. The new study has found that human sperm retains its complete viability within the different gravitational conditions found in outer space.
According to researchers at the Dexeus women's health centre in Barcelona, frozen sperm could actually be transported to space to create possible human sperm bank outside Earth, says a report published in Daily Mail. As such the revelation means, male astronauts could very well become redundant as they could be replaced by all-women teams in outer space.
In the study, reported at the 5th Annual Meeting of ESHRE, investigators pointed out that the lack of difference in characteristics observed in frozen sperm samples exposed to microgravity and those maintained in ground conditions open possibilities of safely transporting sperm to space and consider, "possibility of creating a human sperm bank outside Earth."
The analysis by the researchers based on fertility testing methods (including concentration, motility, vitality, morphology and DNA fragmentation) found no difference whatsoever in any of the parameters between the microgravity space samples and control group samples from Earth. The results were presented by Dr Montserrat Boada from Dexeus Women's Health in Barcelona, whose group worked with microgravity engineers from the Polytechnic University of Barcelona. The Aeroclub Barcelona-Sabadell of Spain was responsible for the parabolic flights to create microgravity conditions.
The study comes close at the heels of NASA publishing a paper arguing single-sex crews are best for cohesion and women are more likely to be co-operative.
Dr Boada described this as a preliminary study and her group will now move on to validate the results and then to larger sperm samples, longer periods of microgravity and even fresh sperm.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paul Heyman on Ranveer Singh Catchphrase Controversy: Every Person Should be Scared of Brock Lesnar
- ICC World Cup 2019: Australians Asking Fans to Not Boo Smith & Warner is Strange: Bairstow
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s