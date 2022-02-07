Fruits and Vegetables to Avoid During Winters if You Are Diabetic

If you are a patient with diabetes, you must watch what you are eating. It is very important to know whether a food item benefits your health. Winters bring various seasonal fruit and vegetables, but many of them are loaded with natural sugar, which you must think twice about before consuming.

People with diabetes need to pay special attention to their diet in winter. Here, we are telling you 7 foods that a diabetic patient should avoid during the winter season and should be consumed in the right quantity only after consulting with the doctor.

These Foods Raise Blood Sugar Levels Fast:

Sweet Potatoes and Potatoes

Sweet potato and potato, both are known to have high starch. They contain more carbohydrates than green vegetables. So, if you like to eat potato vegetables, french fries, or potato chips, immediately distance yourself from them.

Corn

Everyone likes to eat hot sweet corn or popcorn in winter. But the corn and food items made from it also contain a lot of starch and carbohydrates, and therefore, sugar patients should avoid its consumption.

Sweet Fruits

Avoid consuming sweet fruits like bananas, watermelon, etc. in winters. They lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. The glycemic index shows that the consumption of any kind of food can affect blood sugar. So, if the GI score of a food is between 70 and 100, the amount of sugar in it is high.

Carbohydrate-rich fruits

The amount of carbs a person consumes in a day has the biggest effect on blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients should not consume fruits that contain unhealthy carbs and are also low in nutrients.

Fruit Juice

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drinking juice can increase blood sugar levels. Instead of drinking juice, eat fruits.

Nuts

According to the American Diabetes Association, dry fruits can be a good option for a diabetic patient, but eating them in the right amount is beneficial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.