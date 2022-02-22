Fruits To Dark Chocolate: Food Items That Help in Reducing Anxiety

Anxiety is a common mental health problem that affects a vast number of people these days. It’s an umbrella term for a variety of disorders, including generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and phobias. It’s characterised by continual feelings of tension, worry and restlessness that can affect daily life of an individual.

Medication is frequently used as the primary course of treatment in many such cases. However, you may implement a variety of strategies to reduce symptoms, anything from workouts to deep breathing.

Additionally, some food items, mostly because of their brain-boosting qualities, can help strengthen your mind and reduce the intensity of your symptoms.

Here are foods and beverages that may provide anxiety relief.

If you have anxiety, you should stop eating processed, packaged and junk food. In comparison, a balanced diet rich in whole grains and vegetables is a healthier option.

Be sure to eat fruits. The amount of fibre in fruits is high, which, along with reducing weight, also lowers anxiety. To get the most of the nutrients present in fruits, it is advised that you should consume them whole. Drink enough water to remain hydrated.

Sugar-sweetened beverages like sodas increase depression. Instead, drink fresh coconut water, lemonade, buttermilk or lassi.

Green tea and herbal tea contain herbs that can help reduce anxiety.

The curcumin present in turmeric plays a key role in promoting brain health and preventing anxiety disorders. Curcumin is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties and helps to reduce brain cell damage caused by chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. One can have warm turmeric milk before sleeping at night to feel relaxed.

Dark chocolates also help to lower anxiety. Flavonoids, such as epicatechin and catechin, are plant compounds that act as antioxidants in dark chocolate. It improves brain function, boosts blood flow to the brain and improves cell signalling pathways.

Nuts and seeds, like almonds, walnuts and chia seeds, have amazing health benefits. These can be mixed with a bowl of yoghurt and consumed to manage anxiety.

