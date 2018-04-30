GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fruity Cosmetics are Bang on Trend for Summer

Vegan beauty brand Milk Makeup made waves last month with the launch of its innovative "Watermelon Brightening Serum," a solid serum that contains watermelon extract for high-level hydration.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 30, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fruity Cosmetics are Bang on Trend for Summer
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation)
We all know that we should be eating fruit regularly for nutritional reasons, but it can also do wonders for your beauty regime. Fortunately, fruity cosmetics are bang on trend for summer. Here are some of the newest products that will help you to get your five a day.

Watermelon

Vegan beauty brand Milk Makeup made waves last month with the launch of its innovative "Watermelon Brightening Serum," a solid serum that contains watermelon extract for high-level hydration.

Coconut

Marc Jacobs has coconut on the brain: the brand has just launched its new "The Coconut Fantasy" makeup collection that includes, amongst other things, a limited edition "Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter." Containing both coconut milk and coconut water, the highlighter offers a warm rose-gold glow that can be worn over or under foundation.

Pineapple

Get your pores in shape with Sephora's new "Pineapple Nose Mask." Enriched with pineapple extract, the mask claims to tighten pores and even out skin texture.

Lemon

Beauty brand Fresh is well known for its love of natural ingredients, and its new range of "Hydrating Lip Balms" stays true to this philosophy. Stay sweet with this citrusy version, inspired by the taste of lemon meringue.

Super berries

Up your berry intake with Youth to the People's new "Superberry Hydrate and Glow Oil," containing Maqui, Acai and Goji to combat free radicals and revive the complexion.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You