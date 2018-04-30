We all know that we should be eating fruit regularly for nutritional reasons, but it can also do wonders for your beauty regime. Fortunately, fruity cosmetics are bang on trend for summer. Here are some of the newest products that will help you to get your five a day.Vegan beauty brand Milk Makeup made waves last month with the launch of its innovative "Watermelon Brightening Serum," a solid serum that contains watermelon extract for high-level hydration.Marc Jacobs has coconut on the brain: the brand has just launched its new "The Coconut Fantasy" makeup collection that includes, amongst other things, a limited edition "Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter." Containing both coconut milk and coconut water, the highlighter offers a warm rose-gold glow that can be worn over or under foundation.Get your pores in shape with Sephora's new "Pineapple Nose Mask." Enriched with pineapple extract, the mask claims to tighten pores and even out skin texture.Beauty brand Fresh is well known for its love of natural ingredients, and its new range of "Hydrating Lip Balms" stays true to this philosophy. Stay sweet with this citrusy version, inspired by the taste of lemon meringue.Up your berry intake with Youth to the People's new "Superberry Hydrate and Glow Oil," containing Maqui, Acai and Goji to combat free radicals and revive the complexion.