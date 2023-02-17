Tequilas have been historically considered as something that consumers prefer as a shot. But the preferences have been changing in the past few years. Tequila cocktails are gradually becoming more popular - and especially the ones made with premium brands and ingredients.

The growing demand for quality spirits, especially single malts is driving the liquor industry to create space for premium brands. The Indian market has seen several new launches by major international brands like Jose Cuervo, Bushmills, Templeton Rye, Lucifer’s Gold to address the changing consumer preferences and inclination towards premium alco-bevs. Kunal Patel, Managing Director, Monika Alcobev Limited, says, “The consumers are becoming more experimental. People are becoming open to new experiences and premium brands. This has created a lot of demand for premium brands from across the globe to set foot in India.”

Maestro Dobel seems to address this increasing demand for premium tequilas in India. Launched by Monika Alcobev in an exclusive event where the world-renowned bartender Tsunekta Imada, from Angel’s Share, especially flew in from NYC and poured some unique cocktails which added glamour to the soiree.

Fun Must-Try Cocktails

Maestro Dobel Silver and Reposado are the most commonly used tequilas in the creation of the cocktails because the more aged tequila tastes better served neat or on the rocks.

Maestro’s Margarita

First up, we’ve got the Maestro’s Margarita. This twist on the classic margarita uses Maestro Dobel Silver, a smooth and clean tequila with hints of vanilla and caramel. To make the cocktail, simply combine 50ml of tequila with 25ml of fresh lime juice and 15ml of flower honey syrup (made by combining two parts honey with one-part water). Shake everything together with ice and strain into an Old Fashioned glass filled with ice. Garnish with a salt rim and a wedge of lime, and enjoy!

Tequila Crusta

If you’re in the mood for something a little more complex, try the Tequila Crusta. This cocktail uses Maestro Dobel Reposado, a tequila that’s been aged in oak barrels for at least six months. The result is a smooth and rich tequila with notes of vanilla and spice. To make the cocktail, combine 50ml of tequila with 30ml of fresh lime juice, 10ml of orange fine champagne liqueur, 15ml of agave syrup, 2 dashes of aromatic bitters, and 2 dashes of orange bitters. Shake everything together with ice and strain into a chilled Martini or Coupette glass with a sugared rim. Garnish with a twist of orange peel, and enjoy the complex flavors of this delicious cocktail.

