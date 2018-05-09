Furious Over Met Gala Catholic Theme, Designer Wendell Rodricks Joins Rising Chorus Of Protests

As a Catholic I am sickened by this years metmuseum Gala which has… https://t.co/o4DNFE07X2 — Wendell Rodricks (@Wendellrodricks) May 8, 2018

I guess carrying the Nativity scene on you head… https://t.co/r09a3qRrVn — Wendell Rodricks (@Wendellrodricks) May 8, 2018

Good afternoon Holy Father @Pontifex - I'm very disappointed the Vatican approved last night's Catholic-mocking Met Gala.

Please read my column to understand why: https://t.co/mWaNAlk00o pic.twitter.com/6pmyA8DJ3b — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 8, 2018

Goa-based fashion designer Wendell Rodricks today lashed out at the 2018 Met Gala organisers for their theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", saying it disrespected Christianity.The 57-year-old couturier took to social media to blast the annual charity event, which saw personalities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Katy Perry, Amal-George Clooney and Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone walk the red carpet. The gala was hosted by Rihanna, Amal and Donatella Versace alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour."As a Catholic, I am sickened by this years @metmuseum gala which has become @annawintour__official ego massage @vogue. The Vatican should take them to court for blasphemy and using a crucifix as a sex ornament," Rodricks wrote.The designer also targeted Rihanna, for donning a Pope-like hat. He labelled her as an "insult" to Christianity. "Hey @metmuseum @AnnaWintour_ #Rihanna @rihanna you ain't no Bishop. Take off that mitre and sit on it. You are an #insult to #Christianity" he tweeted."I guess carrying the Nativity scene on your head @sarahjessicaparkerofficial @themetgala deservedly makes one look #biblical #ancient," Rodricks commented on Parker's headgear.Rodricks is not the only one who was hurt by the theme. British TV personality Piers Morgan and other Catholics and conservatives also accused the organisers of religious appropriation."As a Catholic, well I'm not a snowflake, but it's a bit odd isn't it? Imagine if it had been an Islamic theme, what people would have felt. A Jewish theme, what people would have felt?"Explain to me why, as a Catholic I shouldn't be slightly perturbed that a load of celebrities have waltzed up nativity play headgear and dressed like my Pope? I've got to say if it was any other religion, all hell would be breaking loose," Morgan said on his show. The commentator also wrote a column on his issues with the gala's theme, and also tweeted at Pope Francis, expressing his disappointment over the Holy See giving its tacit approval to the event's organisers.(With PTI inputs)