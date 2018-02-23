English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Furniture Colour Trends Of 2018 to Give a Fresh Look to your Abode
There are many ways you can make your furniture add to your decor!
Representative Image: Getty Images
Want to give your home a new and fresh look? Opt for salmon pink and dark hues for your furniture to give your abode a twist, say experts.
Jade Davies, Interior Designer, MKM Luxe Suisse, and Adetee Sawhaney, Principal Designer, Altus Interior, have shared some colour tips to give your furniture a trendy look:
* Salmon pink or millennial pink: There are many ways you can make the colour pink your own. Shades vary from subtle champagne to oyster pink to salmon. The dusty shade of pink known as millennial pink is proving to be an enduring new classic. These rich colours will be seen not only in furniture and fabrics but walls and ceilings too.
* Deep hues: Colours will play a rather significant role in Indian interiors this year. Bold colours are coming in the form of red. Deep hues are being seen in kitchens, sofas and armchairs.
* Hints of sage: Upholstery in sage can add a fabulous touch of subtle colour to a room without being overpowering. Incorporate furnishings with traditional motifs and exquisite ornate designs that add the much-needed vibe of neo-classical style to your interiors.
* Lighter colour: Furniture in tones of grey, beige, off-white and pure white are being favoured because of their space enhancing qualities with their ability to make a room look larger. Exotic inlay patterns, elaborate contemporary carving details webbed together in furniture details are going to fuse eras together creating the new trends for 2018.
Also Watch
Jade Davies, Interior Designer, MKM Luxe Suisse, and Adetee Sawhaney, Principal Designer, Altus Interior, have shared some colour tips to give your furniture a trendy look:
* Salmon pink or millennial pink: There are many ways you can make the colour pink your own. Shades vary from subtle champagne to oyster pink to salmon. The dusty shade of pink known as millennial pink is proving to be an enduring new classic. These rich colours will be seen not only in furniture and fabrics but walls and ceilings too.
* Deep hues: Colours will play a rather significant role in Indian interiors this year. Bold colours are coming in the form of red. Deep hues are being seen in kitchens, sofas and armchairs.
* Hints of sage: Upholstery in sage can add a fabulous touch of subtle colour to a room without being overpowering. Incorporate furnishings with traditional motifs and exquisite ornate designs that add the much-needed vibe of neo-classical style to your interiors.
* Lighter colour: Furniture in tones of grey, beige, off-white and pure white are being favoured because of their space enhancing qualities with their ability to make a room look larger. Exotic inlay patterns, elaborate contemporary carving details webbed together in furniture details are going to fuse eras together creating the new trends for 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street