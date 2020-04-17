Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gabriel García Márquez Death Anniversary: 5 Books by the Author You Must Read

Gabriel García Márquez is considered as one of the best writers in the 20th century and was given the Nobel Prize for literature in the year 1982.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 17, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez was a novelist, journalist, short stories writer and screenwriter. He is considered as one of the best writers in the 20th century and was given the Nobel Prize for literature in the year 1982.

He is best known for popularising something called the Magic Realism. This style of writing basically involves magical elements in what may look like an otherwise ordinary and realistic situation.

The writer died on April 17, 2014, in Mexico. After his death the then President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos, called him "the greatest Colombian who ever lived”.

On his death anniversary, take a look at these five books which you must read:

One Hundred Years of Solitude

The book which hit the market in 1967 talks about seven generations of the Buendía family in the fictional village of Macondo. The story is primarily a tale of prophetic gypsies and incestuous lovers.

The Autumn of the Patriarch

It is said that García Márquez took a time period of ten years to research on dictatorships ranging from Pinilla to Trujillo and from Franco to Perón. The author explores moral decay and political paralysis during the course of the story.

Love in the time of Cholera

The novel, which was released in 1985, is said to be based on extended courtship of his parents. The book basically deals with love between Florentino Arizo and Fermina Daza. It revolves around Fermina's marriage to a doctor trying to eradicate cholera.

The General in his Labyrinth 1989

The book deals with final months in the life of Simón Bolívar. He was the person who liberated Colombia from Spanish rule in the 19th century. In the book, he talks about a person who is both physically and mentally exhausted due to the memories of his struggle and conflict.

News of a Kidnapping 1996

Even after becoming a writer García Márquez never stopped working as a journalist. In the book, he examines the spate of kidnappings organised by Pablo Escobar who was a Colombian drug dealer.

