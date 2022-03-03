Gabriella Demetriades Adds Tropical Twist To Nude Bikini Set

If you have been seeking some tropical fashion inspiration, turn to South African model and entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades’ latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old model showed how to accentuate a nude-shade bikini set with a tropical green drama.

Gabriella’s beach ensemble consisted of a nude bikini top and bottom which was paired with a bottle green cutout dress. The model left her hair open and posed with her all-natural look. Sharing the post on Instagram, Gabriella wrote in the caption, “That’s it back to work.”

The caption was followed by a hashtag that read, “beach life.” Commenting on Gabriella’s post, daughter of actor Gavin Packard, Erika Packard wrote, “Thanks now I crave pesto spaghetti.”

Founder of clothing brand Deme, Gabriella often shares fashion inspiration through her Instagram posts. In one of her previous Instagram posts from last week, Gabriella shared another beach look. The entrepreneur wore a pastel green bikini top with a pair of loose green printed pants. Gabriella completed the look with a quintessential beach accessory, the straw hat, and pair of white flats. The model posed in her comfy yet fashionable look surrounded by lush green plants. The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, “good morning.”

Besides bikini tops and loose pants, Gabriella also shares her love for floral dresses. In an Instagram post from last month, Gabriella posed in a stunning floral halterneck dress.

The pink and green floral dress came with a thigh-high slit and a strap tying at the back. The model kept her hair loose and radiated her all-natural make-up look. Putting her comfort first, Gabriella completed the look with a pair of white flats. The model shared the picture on the social media platform along with a caption that read, “time to bring out the florals.”

Which of the beach looks worn by Gabriella have inspired you?

