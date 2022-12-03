Gabriella Demetriades Is a True Fashionista in This Hot Pink Gown

Gabriella Demetriades surely gives us some great fashion goals every now and then. The model again graced all eyes with her gorgeous look in a pink gown featuring a plunging neckline, full puffy sleeves, and midriff-baring details. Her dress was a bodycon ensemble with a thigh-high slit and intricate detailing.

When it comes to style and fashion, Gabriella Demetriades is totally a fashionista. She is a successful model and designer whose Instagram is a go-to place if you need fashion advice. The model’s sense of style always is unbeatable. Now, we just can’t get over her super hot pink dress.

This hot pink dress was picked from the shelves of the Deme collection.

Wearing this gorgeous pick of work suited Gabriella Demetriades in every way possible. As it was a bodycon ensemble, it hugged her figure perfectly.

Gabriella captioned her post, “Felt like a princess in this," which is totally true, by the way.

She styled her hair open in wavy curls, centre-parted as she posed for the camera against the quintessential Jaipur architecture. For the makeup, she aced a perfect, minimal look with nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and the perfect shades of nude lipstick.

Similar to this hot pink attire, at the event of Vogue India forces of fashion, Gabriella wore a stunning black vintage corset top from the collection of Dolce & Gabbana paired with black corset pants from the famous clothing brand 1/OFF. She styled her outfit with a black jacket and high heels, which contemplated diva vibes.

For the makeup, she decked up in mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured and blushed cheeks, and a bold shade of red lipstick. Her tresses were kept open for this look, with centre parts that made her look like a true diva.

