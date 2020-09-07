Gabriella Demetriades’ Mood for Beau Arjun Rampal is All About Love, See Pics

Arjun Rampal is currently spending time with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and new-born son Arik. The couple often breaks the internet with their adorable pictures. This time, Gabriella took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her Sunday mood giving the millennials a perfect couple goal.

In the picture, Gabriella and Arjun can be seen posing for a selfie as they enjoy their time in the balcony of their home. The caption of the picture reads, “A Sunday.”

Recently, Arjun’s lady love got her forearm inked with his initials ‘AR’ to express her love. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, when the South African supermodel was asked if she has ever tried getting a tattoo, she shared a picture of her forearm.

On the other hand, Arjun is also quite active on social media and often shares pictures from his day-to-day life. Recently, the actor has shared a picture with his mother and penned an emotional note for her on Teachers’ day.

He wrote, “Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children’s lives, who were her students. An English literature and history teacher, her stories, love and determination keeps me strong today. Her graceful battle with cancer, taught me never to give up #happyteachersday #mymommyhero (sic)."

Earlier the actor has shared a few monochrome pictures of her girlfriend Gabriella having a fun time on the couch with their son Arik Rampal. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen snuggling with little Arik. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Bringing on the weekend...snuggle bunnies #fridaymood #mood #favs #myphotography (sic)."

Arjun was last seen in a ZEE5 Premium series The Final Call with Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar and Harshad Arora. His last silver screen project was Paltan in 2019. The movie was based on the Indo-China Doklam war.