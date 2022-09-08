Gadi Sagar Lake to Salim Singh Ki Haveli, The Must-Visit Places in Jaisalmer

The city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is known as the Golden City and is one of the popular tourist destinations in India. Tourists from all over the country and abroad visit this place throughout the year. Jaisalmer is famous for its Rajasthani culture.

The deserts and markets of Jaisalmer are a major attraction for tourists a lot. Here, you will get a wonderful view of the desert, historical palaces, colourful camel rides, and a chance to see the world-famous Rajasthani art and culture. There are many amazing places to visit in Jaisalmer and today we are going to share a list of those places that you can’t miss while you are in the city.

Jaisalmer Fort: Jaisalmer fort, also known as Swarna Mahal or Golden Fort, is one of the most famous spots in Jaisalmer. You can roam around on a ticket for only Rs 50. If you want to enjoy the luxury of a fort, then you can plan to stay here for a night, for which you have to book in advance.

The fort is surrounded by massive yellow sandstone walls that are a tawny lion colour during the day, fading to honey-gold as the sun sets, thereby camouflaging the fort in the yellow desert. For this reason, it is also known as the Sonar Quila or Golden Fort. This is also the second oldest fort in Rajasthan.

Desert National Park: This National Park is located in the remote Thar Desert and is one of the best places to visit in Jaisalmer. The park is home to great Indian Bustard, Black Bucks, Chinkaras, Eastern Imperial Eagle, Eurasian Griffon Vultures, etc. This is a great place for animal lovers. And you also enjoy the thrilling Jeep Safari, which will be a memorable experience of your lifetime.

Gadi Sagar Lake: This lake was made in the 14th century as a water conservation tank and is another beautiful place for the tourists of Jaisalmer. The lake is surrounded by several temples, including the Krishna Temple, the most notable one, and is located on top of the Tilon Gate.

During winters, you can see a variety of migratory birds here but the best time to visit Gadi Sagar Lake is during the Gangaur Festival, which usually falls in March or April.

Salim Singh Ki Haveli: Another piece of beautiful architecture in Jaisalmer city is the Salim Singh Ki Haveli. This haveli was built during the 17th century and has an extended arched roof in the shape of a peacock. This is a major heritage building, so don’t miss this place at all.

Patwa Ki Haveli: Patwa Ki Haveli was built in the 19th century and is one of the must-visit places in Jaisalmer. It is considered one of the largest Havelis in Rajasthan and has fine wall paintings, beautiful balconies, archways, and gateways. The Patwon ki Haveli is a cluster of five grandiose Havelis which were gifted by Guman Chand Patwa to his sons.

