Gajak is Not Just Tasty but Healthy Too. Here're its 6 Benefits to Your Body

Is it even winter if we don’t eat gajak? But not many know that besides tasting heavenly, it also benefits our health in so many ways. If you are still unaware of the benefits of eating gajak, you are at the right place.

Benefits of eating Gajak:

1. Makes your bone stronger:

Actually, gajak is made by mixing jaggery and sesame, making it extremely rich in calcium, which strengthens your bones.

2. Controls blood pressure

Sesame seeds present in gajak are rich in sesamolin, which helps control blood pressure.

3. Makes you energetic

Made of jaggery and sesame seeds, gajak provides energy to the body and prevents fatigue.

4. Better digestion

The good amount of fibre in gajak helps improve digestion. Along with this, gajak also helps treat gas and constipation problems.

5. Benefits in anaemia

Iron is found in abundance in gajak and it benefits people facing the issue of anaemia.

6. Makes skin glowing

Eating gajak also brings a glow to your skin. This is because of the antioxidants like zinc and selenium present in gajak, making your skin look young.

