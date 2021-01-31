Gajar ka Aachaar: Easy Step by Step Guide

Are you craving for some pickle? How about making gajar ka aachaar at home and satiate your pickle craving? Carrot pickle or gajar ka aachaar is a hot, spicy, tangy Indian pickle which can be relished in any combination- vegetable curry, rice, roti- whatever you like.

Basically, pickles are a great condiment accompanied with a meal. Whether you want to have parathas or rice – pickles never disappoint you.

Indian households are known to host an exotic array of pickles. There are pickles made out of raw mango, or tamarind, onion, tomato, lemon, gooseberry and the list continues.

Similarly, try this carrot pickle at home and add this to your pickle rack. Having this achaar not only successfully lights up your mood, enhances the flavour of the food but also boosts your appetite, improves metabolism and digestion.

Though carrot pickle generally hails from Andhra, the recipe has become universal.

It is a simple yet superb recipe that you can make within a very short span of 15-20 minutes. Assemble the following ingredients first:

● 6-7 carrots

● 1 tbsp red chilli powder

● 1 tbsp amchur (dry mango powder)

● 1 tbsp turmeric

● 1 tbsp mustard seeds

● 1 pinch asafoetida

● 3 tbsp mustard oil

● 1 tbsp salt

● Thinly sliced 2 inches ginger

● 1/4th roasted fenugreek

● 8-10 curry leaves

● 2 tbsp white vinegar/ lemon juice

Procedure:

1. Saute the chopped carrots, ginger juliennes in 2 tbsp oil in medium flame for a minute, and keep them aside. This is important to enhance the shelf life of the pickle.

2. To the same oil add mustard seeds, red chilli, asafoetida, curry leaves. Saute till it starts to sputter. Then add turmeric, fenugreek, mustard powder, salt.

3. Switch off the flame and mix all the ingredients nicely with fried carrots-ginger.

4. Let the mixture cool, then add lemon juice or white vinegar. You can add amchur powder as well in place of lemon juice.

5. Transfer the mixture in a clean, air tight, ceramic glass jar instead of tupperware or plastic containers. Let it remain at room temperature.

6. Refrigerate it after 3-4 days. By then the carrots would have been beautifully marinated in the mixture and absorbed the spices.

That’s it. Your gajar ka aachaar is ready to be served as and when you wish to.