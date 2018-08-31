English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and More : Scottish Tourism Releases Travel Guide for Films, Shows Shot on Location
Highlights include Inveraray Castle, which fans of Downton Abbey will recognize as the setting for the fictional Duneagle Castle in the 2012 Christmas special, along with filming locations for Doctor Who and Eastenders.
The part of the trip by train will remind fans of the scenes onboard the Hogwarts Express. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ miroslav_1/ Istock.com)
From Harry Potter to James Bond and Downton Abbey, Scotland's wild and rugged landscape has served as the backdrop to many a Hollywood flick and TV series in need of a setting as dramatic as its plotline. To mark the 130th anniversary of Scottish inventor John Logie Baird, who helped create the mechanical television set, Scotland's tourism board has published a "set-jetting" travel guide.
Called TV Set in Scotland, the 36-page travel brochure features shooting locations for 60 TV shows shot throughout the country over the last 80 years.
The country has also had its fair share of supporting roles in blockbuster movies. The Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Highlands has doubled as the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter movie franchise, while the haunting Glen Etive set the mood in the 2012 James Bond flick Skyfall.
"Set-jetting" has become big business in the travel industry. Most recently, the film Crazy Rich Asians has generated world-wide interest in Singapore hotspots.
Other countries to capitalize on their shooting locations include Iceland (Game of Thrones) and Ireland (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).
