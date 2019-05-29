English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Inspired Dinner Brings Back Nostalgic Memories, See Pics
A Game of Thrones inspired dinner in the National Capital evoked memories of all the seasons.
A Game of Thrones inspired dinner in the National Capital evoked memories of all the seasons.
Loading...
In a Game of Thrones inspired dinner hosted by the promoters of the show, the guests tasted some fingerlicious food items. Named A Feast for the Throne, the feast was held in a posh restaurant in Delhi.
Apart from the ambience that looked like the banquet hall at Kings Landing, the guests were treated with the five most iconic scenes from the show. As the room was filled with utmost nostalgia, the guests were then served with the essence of the scenes - a dish symbolising each scene.
From depicting the iconic skull-crushing Mountain versus Oberyn scene to the purple wedding, unleashing of Cersei's evil when she blows up the sept baelor with liquid wildfire to the moment when Khaleesi's dragons were born, each dish left guests spellbound, just like the iconic scenes from the series did.
Even the cocktails — You Know Nothing Old Fashioned, Red Wedding Rob Roy, The Knight King's Sour White Walker Cocktail — stirred reminiscence among the guests.
The event, backed by Star World, also saw thematic properties like the Iron Throne and quiz related to the show.
Here are five iconic dishes served at the event:
Apart from the ambience that looked like the banquet hall at Kings Landing, the guests were treated with the five most iconic scenes from the show. As the room was filled with utmost nostalgia, the guests were then served with the essence of the scenes - a dish symbolising each scene.
From depicting the iconic skull-crushing Mountain versus Oberyn scene to the purple wedding, unleashing of Cersei's evil when she blows up the sept baelor with liquid wildfire to the moment when Khaleesi's dragons were born, each dish left guests spellbound, just like the iconic scenes from the series did.
Even the cocktails — You Know Nothing Old Fashioned, Red Wedding Rob Roy, The Knight King's Sour White Walker Cocktail — stirred reminiscence among the guests.
The event, backed by Star World, also saw thematic properties like the Iron Throne and quiz related to the show.
Here are five iconic dishes served at the event:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Shows How to Flaunt Monotone Trend During Bharat Promotions
- Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results