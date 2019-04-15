Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style Goals, See Pics

With the whole world watching the season premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 with bated breath, the fans can't stop gushing over the two fashion powerhouses of the show.The world has got their eyes on the most stylish duo from the show, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams aka Sansa Stark and Arya Stark, respectively. We ought to admit that even though the two are often seen in their medieval avatars in Game Of Thrones, off-camera they have become the fashion mavens with their glamorous red carpet and magazine appearances.The Stark sisters travel together and are often seen in the front row of global fashion shows looking like true fashionistas. Be it Halloween, or playing video games at Comic Con, the two set BFF goals everywhere they go, stepping out in with their stylish foot forward.The two actors make it a point to look trendy, at the same time subtle in their oh-so-glam outfits. At times it is a double treat for their fans when they are spotted twinning at the red carpet. Talking about their fashion expertise, Williams bagged a partnership with Coach while Turner with Louis Vuitton.Having said that the anticipation of the fans is at an all-time high to watch the duo on screen. The finale season consists of six episodes in total, pitting the white walkers, led by the Night King, against all the living souls. It remains to be seen how the much talked about ending shapes up.