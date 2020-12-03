Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Date, Time and Significance

Ganadhipa Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be observed on December 3. The Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the waning phase (Krishna Paksha) of the lunar fortnight (Kartik Maas) is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Each month, according to the Hindu calendar, has two Chaturthi Tithis.

On this Chaturthi Tithi, the Ganadhipa Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat is observed. Devotees keep a day-long fast and break it after they sight the moon at night. This fast or vrat is significant as sankat means trouble and Sankashti means deliverance from trouble. Devotees pay ode to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings to get rid of all obstacles in their life. Every Sankashti Chaturthi day has a specific name. The Sankashti of the Kartik month (as per the Amavasyant calendar) is known as Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi. The Maha Ganapati form of Lord Ganesha as well as the Shiva Peeth are worshipped.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Tithi

This year, Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi tithi begins at 7:26 PM on December 3. The moonrise time is at 7:51 PM. Ganadhipa Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi tithi ends at 8:03 PM on December 4.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Significance

Lord Ganesh is widely regarded as the god of wisdom, good fortune and prosperity. Traditionally, Ganesha worshipping is invoked at the beginning of travel or any new venture. According to a Hindu legend associated with Sankashti Chaturthi, Krishna Chaturthi performed intense penance to seek blessings as well as a boon which pleased Lord Ganesha. The Lord appeared at the time of Chandrodaya (Moonrise) before Krishna Chaturthi to give blessings and boon.

Krishna Chaturthi, on seeing Lord Ganesha, wished for an eternal association with the lord himself. She additionally wished for a boon to be granted which would give relief to those who would pray to Ganesha by observing a fast on Krishna Chaturthi. Since Lord Ganesha appeared before her at the moonrise, devotees breakfast on sighting the moon and offering prayers to the Lord Chandra.